Radio personality John Mota, Popularly known as Atom the DJ, has died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

His brother Grevazio Mota has confirmed the development. He said ‘Atom DJ’ has succumbed to High Blood Pressure.

Aubrey Kusakala, who once worked with him at Power 101, said Malawi has lost a brilliant Broadcaster.

Through his career, Atom DJ has worked for a number of broadcasting houses that include MBC, Ufulu FM and Power FM 101.