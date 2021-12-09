AKI Investment New Kid On Armygate

By Dollex Jembe

MDF Commander Nundwe

AKI Investment is today getting its name famous for the wrong things. The company based in Lilongwe took the Defence Force Commander General Vincent Nundwe to Dubai, China and Hong Kong between 2017 and 2018 as a token of appreciation for getting four major contracts to supply military hardware worth billions of kwachas to the Malawi Defence Force I it’s peace keeping obligations.

Fayaz Muhammad the Managing Director and the Defence Force Commander were at “an all-boys holiday” sampling all sorts of women in China and Hong Kong.

Pictures and evidence is available for those in doubt or mere starters. It took the two gentlemen over five days of fun and “merry making” as the tax payers money was being eaten mercilessly.

The Commander being a darling of this company and within a short while he sought another quotation for military drones that were needed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Soon the company became “specialized” in military hardware and equipment all this was because of the far East tour where the Defence Force Commander really had a good time.

It’s now time for a forensic audit on how these transactions were conducted since others within the rank and file of the Army kept documents. AKI Investment has to be under a microscope so that we see the truth.

Funds meant for the purchasing of medical supplies and school equipment was channelled to AKI Investment.

General Vincent Nundwe has assured Fayaz Muhammad that he will sort everything out at the ACB and the pictures available will not cause any harm according to close family source of Fayaz Muhammadin Mzuzu where he started his businesses.

Nundwe has assured the young man that his business empire is intact at the Mugg and Bean complex.

Today we are stopping here but the pictures available will be used next week and also the attempt by the Defence Force Commander to silence others who might be using the anti-corruption bureau will be explained in our subsequent write.