Malawians Have Lost Hope in President Chakwera– Catholic Church

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) says Malawians have lost hope and trust in President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration.

CCJP shared the observation in a statement signed by the Commission’s national coordinator Boniface Chibwana titled: Heed the Cry of the People; The Call of Moses.

“Tonse Alliance Government was voted into power because its campaign promises (which now we can correctly call propaganda) gave hope to most Malawians regarding being taken out of dehumanizing levels of poverty.

“But in less than two years all citizens, except for the few well connected, all that hope is lost. More seriously citizens don’t even know where the country is going,” reads the statement in part

It further said: “Recent street demonstrations are but just the beginning of the manifestation of people’s hopelessness, feeling of having been betrayed and their anger.

“The citizens’ anger is fuelled by the general perception that the country lacks decisive leadership. We pray that while citizens have a right and duty to express their dissatisfaction with the performance of their Government everything should be done according to laws of the land.”

Meanwhile, CCJP has challenged Tonse leadership to match its decorated local and international speeches with actions that would benefit Malawians.