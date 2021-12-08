Have a Jolly, Joyful Season with DStv

After a long and testing two years, DStv is helping subscribers to stay home, stay safe and ‘Choose Joy’ this festive season.

Regardless of what this world throws at us, when you Choose Joy, you’re setting yourself up for a better experience of life. Rediscover your purpose, find relief from stress, and enjoy true holiday relaxation with DStv’s joyful festive offering.

And, with a range of packages, platforms, and top-class entertainment for the whole family, Africa’s premier content provider makes it easy for you to choose what suits you.

DStv is the gift that keeps giving

If you’re already a subscriber, you’re in for a festive treat. If not, you should consider gifting your family with a subscription that lets them Choose Joy every month of the year.

DStv Premium offers the best of the best in local and international entertainment. With a vast selection of movies, series, documentaries, and non-stop sport, you won’t find better content anywhere.

But, if a more streamlined package is what you’re after, these budget-friendly options are bound to bring joy to your festive season, too. Alternative packages include:

DStv Access

DStv Family

DStv Compact

DStv Compact Plus

What’s more, you can choose whether you want to watch with your decoder, or save with a streaming-only package.

What to expect on DStv this holiday season

Here’s how DStv is lighting up screens across Africa this festive season with unique channels and content curated especially for you…

Africa Magic

Africa Magic offers a choice of three brilliant options, namelyAfrica Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban, to delight and entertain viewers. Since its inception in 2003, Africa Magic has grown to become one of the most popular channels in Nigeria and South Africa, thanks to its high-quality content, featuring:

Date My Family

Love Come Back

Tinsel

Lockdown Parties

Comedy Nites

Unmarried

Share in the joy with Africa Magic Showcase on DStv Channel 151, Africa Magic Family on DStv Channel 154, and Africa Magic Urban on DStv Channel 153.

1Magic

Everybody needs a little extra magic at this time of year. 1Magic delivers it in spades with the best selection of shows for Southern African audiences. The long-awaited Wounds is a don’t-miss medical drama that captures the human side of the medical profession, along with all the struggles and triumphs. Make an appointment to watch Wounds on DStv Channel 103 every Friday at 20:30 CAT.

HONEY | Pan-African

On HONEY, you can delve deep into the essence of being African with stories behind stories and a never-ending stream of informative entertainment suited to curious audiences. On this channel, you can Talk with Toke Makinwa as the Nigerian media star gets to grips with some of Africa’s most fascinating personalities, DJs, models, and celebrities. Make a date with Toke Makinwa on HONEY, DStv Channel 173, every Friday at 22:00 CAT.

With a world of choice, it’ll be easy to save money and stay home with DStv. Also watch your favourite shows anywhere, anytime through the DStv app and stream your favourite shows, and add up to 4 user profiles for uninterrupted viewing.