10.1 C
New York
Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Tonse Alliance Adamant On Punitive Taxes

By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration says will not review taxes amid growing concerns over punitive levies.   

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda made the remarks in Lilongwe during a press briefing.

According to Chakaka Nyirenda, tax issues as non-negotiable as government relies much on taxes to fund different development projects in different sectors.

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) recently reiterated its stand against what it calls punitive tax regimes that end up punishing the vulnerable and the marginalized Malawians who are in majority in the country.

Previous articleMzimba Witch-Doctor Constructs Multi-Million Kwacha Teacher’s House
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc