Tonse Alliance Adamant On Punitive Taxes

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration says will not review taxes amid growing concerns over punitive levies.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda made the remarks in Lilongwe during a press briefing.

According to Chakaka Nyirenda, tax issues as non-negotiable as government relies much on taxes to fund different development projects in different sectors.

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) recently reiterated its stand against what it calls punitive tax regimes that end up punishing the vulnerable and the marginalized Malawians who are in majority in the country.