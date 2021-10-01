Heartbroken Atupele Muluzi Says Clement Chiwaya Has Been Killed

Chiwaya suspected to have shot himself dead

President for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi has accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration of killing former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Clement Chiwaya.



Chiwaya, a senior Executive Member for the opposition (UDF), was alleged to have shot himself dead inside the office of the clerk of parliament, Fiona Kalemba in Lilongwe on Thursday where he went to discuss vehicle benefits entitled to him when he left office two years ago.



In an audio clip made available to the publication on Friday, Muluzi said the circumstances surrounding Chiwaya’s death has left many questions than answers, suspecting a foul play.



“We all know that no person is allowed near parliament building with a gun, so one wonders how come security personnel at parliament allowed him (Chiwaya) to enter with a gun,” said Muluzi adding that Chiwaya was not such a coward to think of committing suicide.



Muluzi, who was sounding ‘heartbroken’ further said: “I can say without fear that Clemet Chiwaya has been killed by MCP operates. It is very unfortunate that ‘Khoswe akakhala pa mkate sapheka’ soon or later the truth will be known. And whoever has done that will be held accountable,”

File; Atupele Muluzi and late Clement Chiwaya





According to Muluzi, the late Clement Chiwaya was a very successful businessman and a role model to the youth in the country.



But in a statement, Parliament claimed that Chiwaya secretly brought a gun into the parliament building.



“Having been a person with a disability, the [security] scanner alerts were deemed to be from the wheelchair,” reads the statement in part.



The body of late Clement Chiwaya, who also served as cabinet minister and Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central, will be laid to rest on Saturday in Mangochi.