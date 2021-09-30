Veep Chilima Calls For Peace To Reign In Malawi

By Lily Kampani

Lilongwe, September 30, Mana: Malawi’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima has appealed to all citizens in the country to foster peaceful conflict resolution and dialogue, saying peace is the mother of all progress.

The vice-president made the remarks on Thursday in Lilongwe during the commemoration of International Day of Peace that fell under the theme ‘Recovering better for an equitable, peaceful and sustainable Malawi’.

“The International Day of Peace that we are celebrating today also reminds us that the principles of national unity and peace are matters of national consensus and above party or any political institution.

“The commemoration of this day is, therefore, imperative to us, as we are also reflecting on developments affecting peace and unity in all spheres of life, including political, religious, socio-economic and cultural development,” said Chilima.

He then cautioned Malawians to refrain from taking the law in their own hands when crisis arises, but rather allow the rule of law to take its course.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, described the day as critical for citizens to reflect on who they are, and what they stand for as a country.

“We cannot create a peaceful, free and just society if we do not have values that bind us together amidst the beautiful diversities of our cultural heritage.

“Without common values, our diversities are used to dividing us instead of bringing us together to build a thriving Malawian nation,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that his ministry, in collaboration with Ministry of Justice, has finalised the Malawi Peace and Unity Bill which is expected to be passed by Parliament in November.

“Once established, the Bill will be an independent body entrusted to spearhead the promotion of sustainable peace and unity in this country,” said Mtambo.

In her remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres, stated that the day was a reminder that peace could only be realised if there is justice and equality for all people.

“Malawi has gone the extra mile to creating a path for peace by the drafting of this Bill which will go a long way to promote peaceful co-existence and inclusiveness for everyone regardless of their religion, gender, status, race or creed.