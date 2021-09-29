TONY BLAIR’S VISIT: Malawians Reduced to Puppies

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Tony Blair cost Joyce Banda elections

To invite Tony Blair and shroud his visit in some silly irreconcilable narrative is to take Malawians collective intelligence for puppies.

Blair’s Project in Malawi has no honor. He is a war criminal on international stage with blood on his hands for illegal wars in Iraq and Libya. He lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Blair is only free simply because he is British.

Coming back Home

Blair will not help anybody to look better or win any elections. Today or Tomorrow.

His PR strategy stinks and aims to siphon resources in poor countries.

Malawi is a client-state in the so called British Commonwealth.

If Blair is anything in his own country, tell him to lobby his government to remove Malawi from Travel Red List.

Let’s concentrate our energies on real things that matter. We are waiting for the REFORMS as Recommended by the Taskforce.

Azungu anuwa atitaitsa nthawi. A Malawi sakudya zaku London. Timadya zolima tokha.

Point Home: Tony Blair cost Joyce Banda elections.

He always brings controversies. Deal with Blair with both eyes open. No taxpayers money to pay for his private jets.Ndawala pa Town …….. Ine Ndwiiii…….