CHAKWERA THREATENS TRUCK DRIVERS AMID FUEL CRISIS: Takes them to Kanengo Police

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the arrest of seven drivers and top officials of the Truck Drivers Association of Malawi and Professional Drivers’ Union, reasons for the arrests are currently unknown.

But Spokesperson for the Union Paul Kachitsa suspect that the arrests could be connected to the on-going strikes by the truck drivers across the country, who are forcing government to address their concerns.

The seven are being kept at Kanengo Police Station. They include Masautso Chagomerana, Mphatso Mollen and Khumbo Kalulu.

Kachitsa further say that the police at Kanengo Station have also beat up and arrested Secretary General for the Union, Mphatso Moleni , who went to find out about the arrests.

Police national spokesperson James Kadadzera has asked for time to get more details on the matter, before commenting.

This comes amid a sit-in by the truck drivers, demanding that government should see to it that their employers are paying them a salary of about K140,000 per month.