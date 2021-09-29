spot_img
Airtel Malawi to Challenge K2.1billion Fine

By Malawi Voice

Airtel Malawi says it will challenge in court the K2.1 billion fine imposed by the Competition and Fair Trading Commission which announced that its investigations established unconscionable conduct in the company’s loyalty bonus program following introduction of procedures to redeem the loyalty bonuses, stopping automatic crediting of customers between 2018 and 2021.

A statement by the company further denies any unfair conducts, saying it has not provided any misleading, false or deceptive information to customers.

CFTC Acting Executive Director, Apoche Itimu, told the media earlier today that the K2.1 billion fine is bases on earnings by Airtel on unclaimed bonuses between 2018 and 2021 as the company cashed in by selling the unclaimed bonuses to customers.

