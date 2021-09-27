SULOM to Summon Bullets, Wanderers

By Mphatso Sam

File: Wanderers celebrating victory- Photo Credit: Archangel Tembo

Blantyre, September 27, Mana: The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) said it will summon Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers over violence that erupted at the end of the TNM Super League Blantyre derby on Sunday, September 26 at Kamuzu Stadium.

After the match, which Wanderers won by 1-0, Bullets supporters started pelting stones into the stadium in frustration for the loss while Wanderers’ supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate the win with the players.

Both actions by Bullets supporters-pelting stones and pitch invasion by Wanderers’ supporters, contravene the country’s top-flight league rules and regulations.

However, SULOM is yet to make a decision on the same.

SULOM General Secretary, Williams Banda, told Malawi News Agencyin an interview on Monday that: “The match took place yesterday so we require getting a report, then the committee will decide on the course of action in line with the law.”

On his part Bullets’ Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga, did not divulge much information, saying they (Bullets) are yet to hear a communication from SULOM.

He said: “it’s a rumour, we have not heard anything, so, probably we can competently respond once SULOM has communicated to us.”

Wanderers are yet to comment on the matter as the club’s Board Secretary, Humphreys Mvula’s mobile line could not be reached.

During the game, Vincent Nyangulu scored the lone goal for Wanderers which also broke the record of Bullets not losing to the former in TNM Super League matches at Kamuzu Stadium in nine years.

The win by Wanderers was the first in four years as previous derbies from 2018 to May 2021 ended in draw.

Meanwhile, despite the loss on Sunday, Bullets still tops the 16-team log table with 56 points from 28 games while Wanderers are still on third position with 51 points, they have a game in hand. Second-placed Silver Strikers have 55 points.