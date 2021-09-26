UTM’s MAKUTA PRAYS FOR PEACEFUL CAMPAIGN, As Dedza chiefs describe fertilizer prices as death sentence

Part of the red sea in Dedza

Chiefs in Dedza Central East have described the recent fertilizer hike price by MCP government under President Chakwera as oppressive, unreasonable and death sentence on their lives.

The chiefs said this on September, 26, 2021 at Mtokela primary school when UTM members led by it’s charismatic Director of Women, Annie Nyadani Makuta addressed them.

“We have been told by agriculture officials that fertilizer price has gone up that an ordinary person in the village can not afford to buy on the counter. How does President Chakwera feel when two bags of fertilizers will be bought at K80,000 by elderly person, an orphan, and all vulnerable women in our society? Does the President really care for us? Imagine, just two days ago, the same government has announced that poor Malawians will buy maize at Admarc at the price of k205 per kilogram. This is an insult to us the farmers who ‘lend’ maize to government in an anticipation that when drought or famine hits us , we can go and buy the same food at a reasonable price,” said group village headman Banda who spoke on behalf of over 40 traditional leaders.

Chiefs also lambasted President Chakwera for the recent Affordable Input Program (AIP) fertilizer and seed prices.

Village Headman Banda said: ” The promise was that vulnerable people shall be buying fertilizer K4,495.00 .Today they have announced from their comfort bedrooms that the same poor Malawian must add extra K2,500 on top to buy the commodity with less than a month to go to planting season. These flip-flop decisions are proving to be costly to us. We have never seen this kind of leadership even during Kamuzu, Bakili, Bingu, Joyce and Peter administrations.”

Taking her turn at Mtokera School, UTM’s Director of Women, Annie Makuta called upon all stakeholders in this by-elections to desist from inflammatory languages that can lead to violence but rather ran an issue based campaign that will help to shape the socioeconomic transformation of the people once UTM’s candidate emerges victorious in the October, 26th polls.

“We have come here to tell you one thing: politics of hate and vengeance have no place in this modern digital era. UTM under it’s leader Dr Saulos Claus Chilima believe in peace, harmony and coexistence as one way enriching democracy in this country. In UTM, we are convinced that peace and developmental are intertwined for development to take place,” said Makuta.

Makuta said Malawi is a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens even during elections. She has asked police to bring to book all perpetrators of violence.

Makuta also urged chiefs to remind their subjects to go and verify their names in the voters roll when MEC from Monday, the 27th of September.

Speaking earlier UTM’s shadow MP, Patrick Siwinda called on people to vote for him since he has a proven record of trust and development. He promised chiefs to construct school blocks so that women and girls can access education which of hub for any country to develop. He also promised to bring piped water to the people and build more health centres as many people move long distances to seek medical services.

“Women deserve to be empowered in all areas, in health, education, and to feel safe. It’s proven truth that a strong, healthy and educated mother and girl is a key to a prosperous nation. We all benefit: we take care of them, they take care of us,” said the Siwindi.

On prices of fertilizer, Siwindi described the situation as a slap in the face to the poor and worrisome as many Malawians will go hungry next year for they shall not afford to buy the fertilizer at exorbitant prices.

“UTM honours our hardworking farmers who contribute immensely in the socioeconomic development of this country. We reaffirm our resolve to protect you by denouncing hard conditions you are being subjected to some callous leaders,” Siwindi said who also promised the youths build for them recreation centre, technical college and lobby government for soft loans for them to start businesses.

The Dedza Central East Seat fell vacant following the death of Mcstein Mkomba who was the parliamentarian for the area.

Some of the notable people who accompanied Makuta were UTM’s Deputy Regional Governor, Hon Rashid, District Secretary, Hon Mapalamba, Hon Mandi, Hon Ben Banda, Hon Lingalawe, Hon Manja and Hon Wayison.