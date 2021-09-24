Court ‘Temporarily’ Releases Mapeto Officials After Spending Two Nights In Custody

The Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail four Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons (DWS) executives and two Fortune Limited Clearing Agents employees who were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday for allegedly committing customs-ralated offences bordering on evasion of tax.

Mapeto DWS executives are Faizal Gaffar Latif, Zarina Latif, Mohamed Gaffar and Mohamed Yaseen, while the two Fortune Limited Clearing Agents employees are Mcknight Banda Chimwemwe Tembo.

Delivering the ruling this evening on the bail application filed by the defence on Wednesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka ordered the six to pay cash bond of K1million each and have two sureties each with non-cash bond of K15m each.

Balaka also ordered that the accused persons should surrender their travelling documents, and report to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices every fortnight.

One of state lawyers Anthony Chungu asked the court that among the bail conditions the sureties should not interfere with state witnesses which Balaka accepted