Oops!Mapeto in a secret cars galore sale, 14 cars already deposed

Reports are pouring that Mapeto David White Head is secretly selling cars and other valuables following numerous evidences that points that the company is likely to lose against MRA.

According to our reliable sources, buyers are been advised to bring cash when purchasing the cars. So far about 14 cars have been sold.

The company has also ordered that any goods sold must also be done in cash. Bank depots and cheques have since been banned.

MRA is accusing David White Head Company for under declaring their taxes amounting to over K16b.