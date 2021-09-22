Ralph Kasambara’s Conspiracy to Murder Appeal Case Set For November 4

Supreme Court of Appeal has set November 4, 2021, as a date to resume hearing of an appeal case involving former Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara and two other convicts, Pika Manondo and McDonald Kumwembe.

The three, jailed in 2016 in connection with attempted murder of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, appealed before the Supreme Court to review their convictions.

Kasambara was convicted and sentenced for conspiracy to attempted murder while Manondo and Kumwembe were convicted and sentenced for attempted murder.

Kasambara was setenced to 13 years imprisonment for conspiracy to murder while Kumwembe and businessperson Manondo were setenced to 15 years each for attempted murder and 11 years for conspiracy to murder.

Victim Mphwiyo and all three convicts were friends and the crime was committed while Kasambara was Minister of Justice and the victim Paul Mphwiyo was Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance.

On March 14 2018, Supreme Court of Appeal judge Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu released Kasambara on bail.