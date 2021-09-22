spot_img
ALL SET FOR ONESIMUS HOME COMING CONCERT SUNDAY: SA’s Vusi Nova, Ishmael coming on Friday

By Malawi Voice
ONESIMUS: It feels good to have the opportunity to come back home and connect with my fans on stage

All is set for the “Onesimus’ home coming jamboree” to be held at Lilongwe Golf Club on Sunday, September 26.

Dubbed “Mother of all concert”, several renowned local and international artists have confirmed and vowed to dish out their best during the party.

Icing on the cake, South African top musicians Vusi Nova and Ishmael (the avulekile legend) will be landing on Friday for the concert, according to a press statement signed by Onesimus Manager Tonderai Banda.

Tonderai says Onesimus fans should brace themselves for a treat they will live to remember for the rest of their lives.

Recently, this multi-awarding artist, who arrived in the country from South Africa some months ago, told local media that his Home ‘Coming concert’ will be massive.

ONESIMUS: Coming home

The concert has been pegged at MK2, 000 per head in advance and K5, 000 at the door.

“Tickets are selling as hot cakes at Webticket and all Puma shops in Lilongwe,” he said.

“This is going to be one of the most memorable moments for me and my fans. It has been a long time.

“It feels good to have the opportunity to come back home and connect with my fans on stage. My music is diverse and accommodative, so this will be an open event to anyone,” said Onesimus.

Onesimus, born Armstrong Kalua, who left Malawi in 2013 for South Africa as music export, is a multi-talented musician who has performed in several parts of the world.

ONESIMUS: This is going to be one of the most memorable moments for me and my fans
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

