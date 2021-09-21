spot_img
21.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Mtunthama Lions Club Bails Out Dzenza CDSS Needy Students

By Malawi Voice

Mtunthama Lions Club has committed to paying school fees to ten form one students at Dzenza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe.

The club  will also be supporting the students with other educational needs as they go through their secondary school education .

The commitment was made recently in Lilongwe at Dzenza CDSS where the club donated learning materials such as note books, ball pens, soap among others .

In an interview Mtunthama Lions Club President Veronica Ndalama said they want to help learners achieve their goals as well as  complete their education .

“Many students are usually sent back home because they cannot afford to pay school fees and they also don’t have items that are required for them to pursue their education, so we thought to come and support a few students as much as we can,” she said.

She said they  decided to hold  a  fundraising event with an aim to raise money for the fees of students as their first step.

“We did a car wash fundraising at Mbowe ground and we managed to raise some funds which has allowed us to come and support these students,” she explained

She said the club is also planning to extend the initiative to other schools as they are aware that the problem of fees affects alot of students in many schools .

Previous articleOOPS! Over 7,000 Condoms Used During CHANCO Social Weekend
Next articleIG Kainja Given 14days to act on Police Brutality against Unarmed Citizens in Thyolo and MJ
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv