Mtunthama Lions Club Bails Out Dzenza CDSS Needy Students

Mtunthama Lions Club has committed to paying school fees to ten form one students at Dzenza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe.

The club will also be supporting the students with other educational needs as they go through their secondary school education .

The commitment was made recently in Lilongwe at Dzenza CDSS where the club donated learning materials such as note books, ball pens, soap among others .

In an interview Mtunthama Lions Club President Veronica Ndalama said they want to help learners achieve their goals as well as complete their education .

“Many students are usually sent back home because they cannot afford to pay school fees and they also don’t have items that are required for them to pursue their education, so we thought to come and support a few students as much as we can,” she said.

She said they decided to hold a fundraising event with an aim to raise money for the fees of students as their first step.

“We did a car wash fundraising at Mbowe ground and we managed to raise some funds which has allowed us to come and support these students,” she explained

She said the club is also planning to extend the initiative to other schools as they are aware that the problem of fees affects alot of students in many schools .