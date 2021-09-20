TNM Mpamba partners Sand Music Festival

…To sell tickets in selected shops

Blantyre, September 20, 2021 –In its quest to fulfill the objective of supporting the arts, culture and tourism industry, leading mobile financial services provider TNM Mpamba Ltd has renewed its relationship with the Sand Music Festival as communication and ticketing partner.

As part of the partnership TNM Mpamba will enable this year’s festival-goers buy and redeem their physical tickets at designated TNM shops.

Said Chris Sukasuka, TNM Mpamba General Manager; “TNM Mpamba idea is to appreciate our customers and demonstrate that we are a smart network that is part of their social and cultural life. Our hope is that this partnership will enhance ticket access convenience and support the event budget.”

Sukasuka said as one of the country’s biggest calendar events, the Sand Music Festival offers a huge platform to expose the country’s tourism and arts potential on the rest of the world hence act as a major booster to Malawi’s tourism prospects.

“We are happy to once again partner with the Malawi’s annual biggest festival. The festival provides a platform where patrons appreciate the country’s arts and culture, therefore, developing tourism industry,” said Sukasuka.

Sand Music Festival Lead Coordinator Nkhwachi Mhango applauded TNM Mpamba for the brand’s renewed interest in the project saying it would help improve ticket sales accountability and cushion the event’s budgetary needs.

“What is happening in this partnership is that people will go to TNM shops where they will buy tickets and money will be transferred into a special Sand Festival accounts. This integration guarantees accountability and minimizes fraud in ticketing transactions,” said Mhango.

Customers will be buying and redeeming their physical tickets from the following designated TNM shops; Salima, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu (Shoprite), Lilongwe (Crossroads and Gateway Mall shops) and Blantyre (Shoprite Shop).

So far, customers started purchasing the tickets at a discounted price of K30,000 from 3 September until 8 September when the promotional offer ended. Now customers are buying tickets at K35, 000 until 2 October 2021. Tickets are only available through Mpamba in the following designated TNM shops: Salima, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu Shoprite, LL Crossroads, LL Gateway Mall & Chichiri Shopping Mall.