Libidinous 90 Year Old Man Arrested for Defiling Two Grand Daughters

Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 90 year old ‘horny’ man for allegedly defiling his two grand-daughters aged between 10 and 11.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, Cassim Manda has identified the suspect as Lester Dunke of Kufunda village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere in the district.

According to Manda, the suspect is suspected to have committed the crime on Saturday, September 18.

The mother of first victim left home leaving her 10 year-old daughter playing around with her friends. When she came back she did not see the victim and this made her to start searching.

When the victim heard that her mother was calling outside her grandfather’s house, she pushed him away in the attempt to respond to her,” said Manda

He added: “But as she was stepping out of the house, she realized that she forgot her underwear in her grandfather’s bedroom. The victim’s mother was surprised to see her daughter coming out of the house with her underwear in her hand.”

Upon interviewing her, the young girl then told her mother that she was making love with her grandfather.

The victim also revealed that the elderly man defiled her regularly since last year and he had been giving her K100 (one hundred kwacha). She further told her mother that the elderly man usually coached her not to reveal it to anyone.

The mother of the girl then reported the incident to Lobi Police Unit where she was issued with medical report and later the suspect was arrested.

In an interview, Lester admitted to have defiled her and her elder sister. Police made an enquiry on the elder sister of the victim who was also issued with medical report.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of penal code.