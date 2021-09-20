Court Rebuffs Mapeto Executives

Chief Resident Magistrate (CRM) Jean Kayira of Blantyre registry has dismissed an application by Mapeto DWS executives to adjourn for at least a month the tax fraud case they are answering to allow defence to prepare.

The executives, through lawyers John Gift Mwakhwawa and Fostino Mayere, said the State served the full disclosures for the case late and that they have a new lead lawyer, Mwakhwawa, who replaced Jai Banda.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni objected to the application, saying right to fair trial, which counsel Mayere referred to, extends not only to the accused but also the State and need to conclude a case within reasonable time.

CRM Kayira declined to grant the adjournment, saying the defence did not inform the court that the State served the disclosures late.