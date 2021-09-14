19.7 C
Ma Blacks to Spice Up Mulhako Feast

By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s reggae kings Black Missionaries will spice up this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival slated for 8 t0 10 October at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli confirmed the development recently during a Presser held at Chonde. He said preparations for the annual event are almost over.

“Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa will perform at Mulanje Community ground on 10th October soon after the main event,” confirmed Mulli adding that people should expect fire-works.

According to Mulli, over 200 drums of Kachasu (local distilled liquor) have been distilled in readiness for the annual feast.

“We have over 200 drums of Kachasu and other local bear, so we are calling upon all Malawians to come in their large numbers to celebrate with us,” said Mulli

This year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast will cost over MK 150 Million (One Hundred and Fifty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 and was officially launched by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika at its headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje.

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

