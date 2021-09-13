Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Speaks Out; ‘We Are Not DPP’

The Cultural group Mulhako wa Alhomwe has once again distanced itself from the main opposition Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lhomwe Senior Chief Kaduya of Phalombe district was speaking over the week-end during a Mulhako wa Alhomwe Presser held at its Chonde headquarters in Mulanje district.

According to Senior Chief Kaduya, the grouping was formed with the aim of preserving and promoting the Lhomwe culture. She said the group is not affiliated to any political party.

“We are not DPP, Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed to preserve our (Lhomwe) culture,” said Kaduya adding that “We have members from different political parties, so it’s very unwise to call the group DPP arm,”

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed by the late president Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika in 2008.

The group is expected to hold its annual festival on 8 to 10 October at Chonde in Mulanje district.