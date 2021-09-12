VIGILANTE JUSTICE: Thom Mpinganjira is an innocent man, His only crime is his origin

BY FOSTER F FUNDI

MPINGANJIRA: Being victimised because of his origin

One can only victimize and persecute a group of people for political reasons for so long.

There’s no justice for our people. Malawi Government is using justice system to terrorize anyone associated with DPP.

Here’s my prediction and remember this: a wounded and cornered leopard would do anything to survive. I am afraid a lone wolf would sacrifice everything for the greater good of the victimized group and deliver vigilante justice to these high flying semi gods judges, Chakwera poodle at ACB and solicitor general’s office.

Desperate people will use desperate means to get rid of the oppressors. I have seen it in other countries where oppressed people say enough is enough and make the oppressors and their loved ones pay and feel unsafe wherever they go or live. I will hate to see this day come but sadly it will come.

Thom Mpinganjira is an innocent man being persecuted for political reasons. His only crime is his association with DPP and his origin. Sadly their ultimate goal is to kill him by poisoning him while in prison.

I never thought I would ever see this again in Malawi from MCP led government. Reliably informed that next target is my brother Mulli.

My advice to DPP supporters: we must fight back and defend our leaders and democracy. I will do my part.

If our brothers and sisters and our leaders are not safe, let’s make sure they’re not safe including the executive where the directive is coming from.