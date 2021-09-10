17.7 C
Mapeto Executives Deny Charges

By Malawi Voice

The accused persons in Mapeto Limited Tax Evasion Case have denied charges levelled against them.

The 15 counts against them include tax evasion, money laundering and 13 other charges.

Earlier the defence team had asked the court to have the plea taking shifted to a later date to give time for new lawyers for the accused to study the documents on the case.

All the accused persons have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The State says it has 10 witnesses to parade for the trial.

Five executives from Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons (DWS) including two Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers were formally charged with 15 counts that led to the suspected tax evasion estimated at K10.8 billion.-MBC Online

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

