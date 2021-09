Hundreds of business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira’s sympathizers have gathered outside Blantyre High Court.

The sympathizers are carrying placards written words such as ‘Mpinganjira Sali Yekha’ and ‘Kulemera si Mlandu’

High Court Judge Dorothy De Gabrielle is expected to deliver judgment on Mpinganjira’s judges bribery case.

Mpinganjira was arrested and released on bail as he is alleged to have attempted to bribe the five judges who presided over the May 2019 presidential election.