Court Releases Chigwiri Woman Arrested for sharing video clip intended to ridicule President Chakwera

FREE AT LAST: Makala after being given the court bail-Pic courtesy of Capital FM

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has released on bail a 20-year-old girl, Chisomo Makala, who is believed to have shared on social media an obscene video clip that intended to ridicule President Lazarus Chakwera.

She was arrested in Chigwiri Township after police traced a phone number that she used to share the video clip on a WhatsApp group called Mandota Comedy.

Appearing before the court, the accused denied the charge and sought for bail, which the state objected to.

In its submission, the State indicated that the accused has no permanent place of residence which would make her abscond trail and may interfere with possible state witnesses who are members of the WhatsApp group.

In her defense, she told the court that she can be easily traced in Chigwirizano where she lives at her mother’s house.

The court ruling further pointed out that the reasons presented by state are not enough to require further detention of the accused. Bail has been granted on conditions that she presents a K10,000 cash bond, one non cash surety valued at K30,000, must not travel outside Lilongwe unless permitted by police and must report to police once every fortnight.

Trial is set to commence on 10 November this year.