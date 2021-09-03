UNCOVERED: Massive abuse at Malawi Housing Corporation

KAISI: Under fire

Dust refuses to settle at the embattled Malawi Housing Corporation – MHC as just a week after it’s tenants were evicted from houses illegally built on stolen land in Blantyre, the Corporation’s Board have been caught pants down abusing the corporation’s resources.

Our inside sources at MHC have revealed a most recent scandal involving one of the Board Members, Omar Kaisi, who is also Chairperson of the Technical Committee of the Board.

Kaisi is reported to have snatched the Corporation’s official vehicle assigned to its Director of Technical Services, Gladson Msyali, and took it to his Mangochi home for personal errands.

It has been revealed further that Kaisi, who is a retired architect has been seen operating from the Corporation’s Kwacha offices on a daily basis as if he was an employee of the Corporation, giving orders to employees in their line of work.

“Mr Kaisi travelled to Blantyre from Mangochi on Sunday, 29th August and on his way, he reported that his personal car had broken down hence needed back up since he was travelling on duty”, confirmed one of our sources in an interview.

“The Corporation assigned him a small vehicle and a driver, but the following morning he demanded that he be given a Toyota Fortuner befitting his status as a Board Member,” added the source who pleaded for anonymity.

Our investigations, have shown that Mr Kaisi, with the assistance of one Transport Officer, Steven Lakalaka, managed to take and drive off a Toyota Fortuner registration number CA 3804 which is the official vehicle for its Director of Technical Services.

“We were all surprised to see Mr Kaisi driving out with the car since the owner is still in service and the car had just returned from Toyota Malawi where it was being serviced”, said another source who collaborated the story.

According to him, the procedure is that the vehicle, was supposed to be returned to Mr Msyali, and if anything, the board member would have to be driven by a driver of the company and not on his own.

MHC’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Chipatala was unavailable for comment while the Public Relations Officer Enerstina Lunguzi said she would revert to us after consulting.

Mr Kaisi has been embroiled in abuse if resources at the Corporation since his appointment. He was recently reported to have been approaching contractors to palm-oil him so that they can get contracts from the corporation.

Malawi Housing Corporation is struggling financially due to such massive plunder and abuse and stakeholders have lamented why such a corporation is failing to tick in the property market despite having government support.