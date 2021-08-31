Staphanos Foundation In Fundraising Drive

By Moses Nyirenda

Minister of Gender and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati joins John Van Der Ham of Stephanos Foundation during bike ride for miles for smiles fundraising

Lilongwe, August 31, Mana: One of the renowned international organizations, Staphanos Foundation has embarked on a drive aimed at raising funds that would be used to support vulnerable children particularly orphans in the country.

As part of the fundraising initiative, the foundation has engaged its International Executive Director, Johan Van Der Ham to cycle from Chitipa to Nsanje.

Speaking on Monday after arriving in Lilongwe from Chitipa, Van Der Ham said the fundraising drive will raise more funds that would help reach out to many orphans with support in the country.

“Staphanos Foundation has been in operation for close to 30 years internationally and in Malawi we have been doing our work in the southern region. While working in Malawi we have at least managed to support orphans with; education, clothes, food and other basic needs.

“Now with the fundraising which we are doing, we want to raise more funds to assist our organization reach out more vulnerable children with support that would enable them improve their living standard,” Van Der Ham said.

Van Der Ham started cycling from Chitipa Boma on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 with stopovers in Karonga, Mzuzu, Kasungu and Lilongwe. He said that he is expected to arrive in Nsanje on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati who joined Johan Van Der Ham in cycling on a distance of about 15 Kilometers in Lilongwe hailed Staphanos Foundation for its initiative.

“As a Ministry we are happy with what Staphanos Foundation is doing in supporting orphans starting from very young stage.

“The good news from this organization is that, one of the orphans which they are supporting has recently graduated from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) and as a Ministry we are proud of that,” Kaliati said.

Country Executive Director for Staphanos, Clifford Kuyokwa said that the mission of the Staphanos Foundation is among others to provide education support to the vulnerable children especially orphans in the country in order for them to become responsible citizens of the country in the future.

The organization is supporting vulnerable children starting from primary, secondary up to tertiary education.

He further urged well-wishers including individuals and organizations to support Staphanos Foundation with any assistance that would help vulnerable children to complete their education and achieve their dreams.