Malawi Cop Convicted of Rape Andrew Chagaga Committed to High Court For Sentencing

The Limbe Magistrate Court in Blantyre has today committed to High Court for sentencing a case in which a police officer Andrew Chagaga was convicted of rape.

Chigaga raped a 17-year-old Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) student while she was in custody at Limbe Police during the night of December 12 and 13, 2020.

The victim (name withheld) was arrested over idle and disorderly charge and she was taken to the Police Station where Chigaga, who was the Custody Officer on duty, raped her twice before releasing her.

The state wants the high court to give a stiffer punishment considering the circumstances under which the offence was committed.