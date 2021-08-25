Southern Region Water Board Constructs 10 Kiosks In Zomba

By Solister Mogha

Matola washes hands at one of the kiosks

Zomba, August 25, Mana: Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) on Wednesday commissioned 10 water kiosks it has constructed for the people of Namadidi Township in Zomba; thereby, addressing one of the major problems people in the area were encountering.

With K250 million support from Vitens Evides International, a Danish organization, SWRB has apart from constructing water kiosks also built a booster station and water tank that will supply water to over 5000 families.

Speaking during the commissioning, SWRB Board Chairperson, Ibrahim Matola said it is the wish of the board to increase access to safe and clean water to as many people as possible in the region.

Matola said water is life and as such clean and safe water was critical to the development of the country.

“When people get safe drinking water, they contribute meaningfully to the development of the country because we are assured of their good health. SRWB will always strive to connect as many communities as possible with clean and safe water,” he said.

Matola said the board is planning to construct as many water kiosks as possible to improve the number of households accessing potable water.

Zomba District Council chairperson, Michael Kwilipa hailed SRWB for the timely supply of the commodity to Namadidi community, noting that most rural communities in the district were having challenges in accessing safe and clean water.

Kwilipa said the development has forced many households to use unprotected sources and in the process making them prone to waterborne diseases.

“Development comes in many forms and access to clean and safe water is one of the developments that as a district we must be proud of. The council would like to commend SRWB for this important life changing project,” said Kwilipa.

Kwilipa, however, appealed to SRWB to open many water kiosks so that many people in the district have access to piped water.

Representative of Vitens Evides International, Dana Van der Velden said it was pleasing to see the project which started in 2017 come to completion.

Van der Velden said it is her organization’s wish to see many rural communities having access to potable water, adding: “I only hope that we will build a sustainable partnership with SRWB so that we reach out to as many communities as possible.”

Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume, Bizwick Million commended Vitens Evides International and SWRB for coming to the rescue of the people of Namadidi.

Million said he could not, on his own, manage to reach out to all communities and depend on partners to support him in his quest to improve access to clean and safe water.

This is the first time that SWRB has constructed water kiosks which will be run by Water Users Association (WUA).