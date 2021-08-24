BT SYNOD CONFERENCE: Chakwera, Thom Mpinganjira Donate K5million each

The conference in progress

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has supported the 33rd Blantyre Synod Biannual Conference currently under way in Blantyre with K5 million.

Synod General Secretary Reverend Billy Gama announced this in his opening remarks for the conference. Over two hundred delegates are expected to elect the position of Deputy Moderator among other portfolios.

Reverend Gama commended Dr Chakwera’s gesture which he said has assisted in the facilitation of the conference.

Currently, guest of honour to the meeting, Thom Mpinganjira who has also donated K5million has just taken the podium for a speech before the conference start electing new office bearers to fill some vacant positions.

The 33rd Blantyre CCAP Synod Biennial Conference is underway in Blantyre. The conference which is being held at the Multipurpose hall has drawn representatives from different presbyteries within the jurisdiction of the Blantyre CCAP Synod.

In his sermon, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole who is also Moderator for the Synod placed emphasis on the need for the church to maintain peace and unity.

According to the moderator, without unity there will always be misunderstandings within the church. He added, focusing on common goal through working together, the ministry will attain it’s key focus areas of growth and development of the church.

Later in the day, the synod will elect a new leadership. The theme for the conference is ‘Building the Blantyre CCAP synod together by the help of God’.