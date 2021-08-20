DPP’s Shadow Gender Minister Navicha Condemns Recent Attacks on Persons with Albinism

NAVICHA: Government must increase nationwide awareness campaign

DPP’s shadow Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Mary Thom Navicha says she is concerned by the resurfacing of gruesome attacks on persons with albinism and that she strongly condemns the brutal murder of Ian Muhama in Blantyre.

Ian Muhama who hailed from Mulanje, was reported missing by his relatives at the end of July. His body was found dismembered by the unknown people.

“I would like to call upon all stakeholders like police, traditional leaders, parents and guardians to continue working together in order to end these kind of “vicious killings ” in our society.

“My special appeal goes to government itself to increase nationwide awareness campaign, strengthening investigations and prosecutions, together with strengthened protection and victim assistance measures. If these measures are not put in place we shall continue to mourn our brothers and sisters who are being mercilessly butchered by these evil people full of dark forces in their blood,” said Navicha who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency.

Navicha who also served as Gender Minister Gender in the Professor Arthur Peter mutharika administration says these attacks on persons with albinism are abhorrent and that people with albinism have the rights to live like anyone in this country without fear of being murdered or dismembered by these satanists.

Navicha has further asked government to continue implementing some of the programs that the DPP government under professor Arthur Peter Mutharika put in place like security gadgets, constructing secured houses for them, giving them soft loans for self sustainable life amongst other things.

“I would like also to call upon the judiciary in the country to step up to the plate and send to the gallows those perpetrators of these “horrific attacks” on the persons with albinism in the country for this not only justice served but it will send a good signal to would be offenders to stop their witchcraft business,” said the soft spoken Navicha who is also DPP vice treasurer who also asked President Chakwera to demonstrate political leadership on this so that the problem is arrested forthwith as he promised during campaign time.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa some months ago constituted his shadow cabinet for only Members of Parliament to be offering alternative views on issues of national importance.