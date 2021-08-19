OOPS!Malawi Police Officers Cry Foul Over ‘Little’ SADC Allowances

Atleast 45 police officers who were offering security services at Kamuzu International Airport KIA during the Sadc Summit have been summoned to police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe after they openly grumbled about work allowance yesterday.

The officers claim they have been given K3000 in allowances for each of the ten days that they were deployed.

The officers that we spoke to yesterday said they did believe that their entitlement for the task was K30, 000 for working for ten days.

The police officers have been bundled in a Tata truck and are on their way to area 30 now.