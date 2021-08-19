APM Chooses Right to Remain Silent during ACB Interrogation

Former President professor Arthur Peter Mutharika chose to invoke a “right to remain silent ” when ACB interrogated him concerning the TPIN number which government believed he abused it by giving to his aides to import cement and other materials for free in billions of Malawi kwacha.

Legal experts say a right to remain silent is the best defensive tactics used during interrogation since you are not misquoted and that the prosecution finds difficult to punch holes in your statements but that does not stop ACB from arresting the suspect after examining the totality of evidence before the them regardless of the silence the suspect exercised during interrogation.

Reports indicate that former aide Chisale and others misused the TPIN number that Presidents are privileged to use while in office to import goods and services for free once in a while.

Mutharika is being represented in case by Samuel Tembenu, Charles Mhango and David Kanyenda.