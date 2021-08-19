Airtel Malawi Warns Fraudsters

SANDE: As Airtel Malawi we are aware of this malpractice and it’s criminal

Phone network service provider Airtel Malawi has issued a stern warning to fraudsters who continue duping people in the name of promotions.

Airtel Malawi marketing director Thoko Sande issued the warning at the final draw of the Airtel Yabeba promotion.

She said people should report to security agencies people who have been duping people of their money in the name of promotions.

“As Airtel Malawi we are aware of this malpractice and it’s criminal. We encourage our customers to always report to police such incidents so that we put this to a stop, says Sande.



During the draw a 35 years old Mzuzu based man Mafumbo Banda is 5 million Malawi Kwacha richer after emerging a winner of the Airtel money Yabeba promotion. Banda who resides in Mchengautuwa and does piece works was announced at a final draw the phone network service provider Airtel Malawi conducted in the capital Lilongwe. Speaking via phone Banda expressed delight and said he will use the money to start business.

“I am very happy for this. So should I come to your office and get the money.? ” Banda enquired when he was contacted on the phone by Airtel Malawi official.

During the promotion which started in May this year and ended this month 50 people have won one hundred thousand kwacha each, three thousand people have won ten thousand kwacha each, 50 people have won one hundred thousand kwacha each, and 48 people have won one million kwacha each.

Oh her part Licensing Officer for National Lotteries Board Mirrium Kumbuyo expressed satisfaction with the way the Airtel Yabeba promotion was conducted.