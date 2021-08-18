NBM supports BAM golf tourney with K1 million

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Mabulekesi (left) presents the dummy cheque to Nkungula

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Monday gave out K1 million towards a charity golf tournament organized by the Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) scheduled for 25th September this year.

Speaking in Blantyre, NBM Pensions Administration Limited Chief Executive Officer William Mabulekesi said they responded positively to the call by BAM for support for the charity golf tourney because it is in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy.

“The Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) will hold a charity golf tournament on 25th September 2021 to raise funds to purchase desks, learning materials for Nkope Secondary school in Mangochi. So, when this news reached us, we thought we should step forward and make our contribution towards this event. As the Bank of the Nation, we believe that for development to take place, a nation should have well educated citizens hence our support to this golf tournament which is aimed at raising funds to improve education standards.”

“This sponsorship is aligned to the NBM plc Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy which supports education, health and environment initiatives,” said Mabulekesi.

Nkungula (left) receives the dummy cheque from Mabulekesi

He noted that the country is facing a myriad of social problems which the government alone cannot manage to sort out hence the participation of the private sector.

“We believe that the money that will be raised during this golf tournament will go a long way in providing for the learning materials and desks for students at Nkope Secondary School,” said Mabulekesi.

BAM Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula thanked NBM for the support saying they intend to raise about K31.5 million during the charity golf tournament and part of the proceeds will go towards buying learning materials for Nkope Secondary school in Mangochi.

“We are very grateful to NBM plc for this support. We feel that students from Nkope Secondary school need our support and we cannot leave this to the government alone hence our intervention as private sector,” said Nkungula.