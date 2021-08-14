MARANATHA CLARIFIES ON SCHOOL CLOSURE BY SHERIFFS: Students accomodated at White Village Lodge

Kaonga and other senior staff addressing the media on Friday at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre

The Executive Director of Maranatha Private Academy Schools Ernest Kawonga has assured parents and guardians whose children have been affected by the closure of it’s Matindi Boys Campus in Blantyre not to press the panic button as management is working on modalities to ensure return to business to enable form 2 and 4 students prepare MANEB exams.

On Friday, sheriffs invaded the Matindi campus to close it.

During a media briefing on Friday at Cross Roads Hotel in Blantyre, Kawonga said the closure is due to continued disagreements between management of the institution and the landlord Elvis Nserebo.

Kaonga showed journalist evidence that , Nserebo had initially leased the place to them for a period of ten years at an amount of K240 million the money which he said was fully settled in June this year.

He said there was also an agreement to buy furniture which was at the premises at K40million.

“The agreement in this deal was that I should be paying the money to his debtors. However upon seing that the remaining balance was only K6million out the agreed K40million, Nserebo approached Blantyre Synod of the CCAP to buy the premises without my knowledge, “said Kawonga.

He said when that move failed Nserebo started demanding that he pay him K35 million yet only remaining amount was K6million.

Meanwhile, legal battle between Kawonga and Nserebo has ensued in the court and Monday has been set for hearing.

Kawonga said, currently they have done everything to make sure of the students safety as they are being kept at White House Lodge in Lunzu.

He said the students are not alone at White Village, as management is also at the premises to make sure of 100 percent supervision.

Effort to contact Nserebo to hear his side of the matter proved futile as his mobile phone was out of reach.