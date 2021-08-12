CDEDI Expresses Worry over Whereabouts of Mr Sylvester Namiwa

By Iommie Chiwalo

Namiwa was brutally arrested by Malawi operative as seen in the picture yesterday

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), is deeply worried with the arrest and ill-treatment of its Executive Director, Mr. Sylvester Namiwa; especially that he is not found at any police formation despite being taken by the police.

Also under arrest are institution’s Director of Media and Communications, Mr. Edwin Mauluka; and scores of CDEDI’s admirers, on Wednesday, 11th August, 2021.

A statement from CDEDI management made available to this publication discloses that

while the other arrested officials are being held at Lumbadzi Police Station in Lilongwe, the whereabouts of Mr. Namiwa is not known.

“We have been to Lumbadzi, Lingadzi, Area 30, and Lilongwe Police Stations, but to no avail. Surprisingly, the police have kept a very tight lid on Mr. Namiwa’s whereabouts, a development that has caused panic and uncertainty, as regards Mr. Namiwa’s safety,” reads the statement.

CDEDI has, therefore, demanded the Malawi Police Service (MPS), to respect Mr. Namiwa’s rights, by disclosing his whereabouts.

“His whereabouts must be disclosed so that his family members, and all Malawians of good will can offer him moral support, especially at this time when he is going through very difficult time, and needs comfort,”

However National police spokesman James Kadadzela says Namiwa is in high spirits and that the police will update the public soon as regards to when those that have been arrested will appear before the court of law.

The CDEDI officials were arrested following their scheduled vigil at the National Assembly in the Capital Lilongwe, which aimed to force the Clerk of Parliament, madam Fiona Kalemba, together with the Speaker Hon. Catherine Gotani Hara, and the Leader of the House Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda, to address CDEDI, on issues surrounding the mysterious bill that was smuggled into the National Assembly, a few weeks ago.

The vigil also aimed to force President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, to immediately set up a committee to investigate and report back to Malawians on the motive behind the smuggling of the bill, that sought parliament’s approval to secure MK93 billion, as a loan from the Bank of Baroda, for the construction of houses for our men and women in uniform.

Meanwhile Youth and Society (YAS) has also joined forces with well meaning Malawians in demanding unconditional release of the CDEDI Boss.

YAS is basing it’s argument of section 98 of the police act where demonstrators are only supposed to notify authorities and not necessarily seeking permission of which CDEDI did.