UTM and Aford supporters captured at the ACB offices

Scores of UTM supporters boarding a UTM bus have stormed ACB offices in Lilongwe to give moral support to their arrested Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala who has already spent one night in a cooler.

UTM supporters are singing songs demeaning President Chakwera for his biasness in pursuing so called justice in the name of fighting corruption.

Hundreds of UTM and AFORD senior officials are the ACB where their leaders are being questioned by Martha Chizuma’s ACB.