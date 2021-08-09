UTM’s heavyweights at ACB offices for moral support to Kambala.

Mai Makuta (Far left) and Kabwila captured at ACB offices

As MCP has launched a hurricane assault on its main shareholder UTM in the Tonse Alliance Government, by dismissing and arresting it’s high ranking officials, some UTM top officials are at ACB offices in Lilongwe to offer moral support to Minister of Energy Newton Kambala whom President Chakwera has arrested for allegedly being involved in NOCMA deals.

Leading the team is Director of Women Annie Makuta who is accompanied by Frank Mwenefumbo who is also party’s Spokesman, Jessie Kabwila, Mr Kawanga, Aaron Chaweza who are NEC members.

So far two cabinet portfolios from UTM have been affected by President Chakwera after firing Dr Chikosa Silungwe who was Attorney General.

Many UTM members are furious with these developments as MCP is seen moving toward eliminating UTM influence in the cabinet.