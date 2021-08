IMPRESSED: SKC on inspection tour

All is good and we are ready to host the 41st SADC Summit, Vice President Saulos Chilima has said.



The VP has been inspecting progress on preparations through out the week – pushing for results and giving deadlines.



By yesterday, SKC had a surprise visit to check if all was well and he was impressed on what has been done so far including his directives that he expected no ‘nonsense’ on round about decorations.