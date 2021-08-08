K255million Nsundwe Lawyers Shock Malawi Law Society

Malawi Law Society-MLS has described the K255 million legal costs awarded to the Women Lawyers Association in the Nsundwe rape saga as unusual and unjustified in a normal judicial case ending at the High Court level.

The Society Chairperson, Patrick Mpaka argues the award appears contrary to the 13 basic principles for assessing costs in the Civil Procedure Rules.

However, the Society understands the courts have powers to order costs despite the case having the pro-bono legal services representation.