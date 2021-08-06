Chakwera’s Thom Martin sent to meet Baroda Bank in India

The former President Lazarus Chakwera advisor on special duties, Martin Thom, who was arrested on allegations that he took part in smuggling loan bill worth 93 billion Malawi kwacha is today flying out to New Delhi, India via (Doha) Qatar on a Business class.

It is surprising to see someone who was arrested last week, is on bail but he is able to fly out. Thom Martin as a suspect was supposed to surrender all his travelling documents but he is free to fly out under Tonse administration led by Nthata ya Njala Chakwera.

All what Chakwera promised Malawians were false hopes . He promised rule of law but he is the first to break it while Martha Chizuma is just watching.

Thoma Martin is flying on kenyan KQ 731 airways. Our sources say he has been sent by his president to meet the Bank of Baroda in India to assure them that deal is still on .His firing was to limit public anger .

Chakwera is said to have already got his cut as an advanced commission. Chakwera now fears that the loan may not go through with the people protesting against the lawless procedure Chakwera followed. Chakwera has sent his brother in crime to travel to India to meet the bank directors to sort out the mess.

His is travelling on E_ ticket no. 1576369644375 // and will be returning on 23 August from India arriving in Lilongwe on 24th August.

Malawians must know that the arrest was just a smoke screen yet the culprit is walking freely in our streets and addressing the nation as a saint yet he is behind all these scandals.