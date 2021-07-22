Exploits University in Career Outreach Drive

By Tione Andsen

Exploits University Vice Chancellor, Dr Banda presented the Scholarship to Miss Culture, Mtonga

Lilongwe, July 22, Mana: Exploits University has spelt the need to reduce knowledge gap among students in their careers in various Secondary Schools in Lilongwe.



Exploits University, Dean of Commerce, Madalitso Mukiwa said this Wednesday during the Launch of Career Programme and Award of Scholarships in Lilongwe.

He said the University’s enquiry has found out that most students do not have basic information on the courses pursued in their lives.

Mukiwa explained that although a lot of courses are being advertised by various institutions of higher learning most students are not applying for them because they are not aware of the possible outcome when they get enrolled.

“We want to involve secondary schools in Lilongwe in an outreach programme on career guidance among the students as a way of clarifying things,” he explained.

The Dean said 12 public and private secondary schools were invited during the launch of the programme for them to appreciate what the University was offering before engaging them in outreach activities in August, 2021.

Mukiwa said the awarding of scholarships to Miss Culture and First Prince to study at the institution was one way of promoting cultural activities among the youth.

He said: “The gesture has been done as one way of giving back to our communities that have been supportive by enrolling with us.

“We want to attach education to our cultural morals. We need to utilize Miss Culture to help the youth understand the importance of education to them.”

The Dean added that students from the city that have enrolled at the institution and staffs from various sectors that have graduated from the school deserve to be given a chance to learn at the University.

Miss Culture, Malumbo Mtonga said the scholarship would help her develop herself with her charitable organization apart from taking her to high horizon and be able to impact her community.

“I am very happy that I have been given this opportunity to further my education in community development,” Mtonga revealed.

Vice Chancellor of the Exploits University, Dr Grace Banda said the Institution offers management and human resources course which most teachers in the City could utilize to advance their careers.

She said most courses being offered at the University have been very relevant to most professional careers in the country.

The 12 invited institutions were Chipasula, Chinsapo, Dzenza, Lilongwe Girls, Nkwichi, Bwaila and Biwi Community Day Secondary Schools among others.