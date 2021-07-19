Afro-Pop Star ‘Prince One’ Drops Start Over

Lilongwe based up-coming afro-pop artist Prince One born as Christopher Labu has released a track titled ‘Start Over’ ahead of his Extended Project (EP) slated for September.

In the song which is currently enjoying massive downloads, Prince One has featured Chizmo Njuchi and Chejuma.

In an exclusive interview on Monday, the multi-talented afro-Pop artist Prince One said Start Over track talks about two lover birds who are pleading for reconciliation after a break up.

“The song is talking about two lovers who are reconciling after breaking up,” said Prince One adding that the song has been done in English and Kiswahili in order to reach east Africa audience.

The song which is available for downloads on Malawimusic.com and other platforms has been produced by a famous producers DJ Megi and Hoddie.

Download the song here: https://www.malawi-music.com/P/1571-prince-one/10725-start-over