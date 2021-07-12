Introducing Maisha Magic Movies to DStv Malawi…Sankha Wekha even more content!

Enjoy more with even more channels to choose from. Enjoy authentic East African story-telling on Maisha Magic Movies. The channel will go live on Monday the 26 July 2021 at 3pm (CAT)and will be available exclusively to DStv customers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium packages.

In anticipation of the new offer that addresses new offerings for viewers, Barbara Kambogi, Channel Head for Maisha Magic Movies said, “We continuously study audience behavior and tailor-make our offering to match the needs of the market at hand, hence the launch of Maisha Magic Movies”. The channel is being positioned as a game changer within the target market as well as in an industry where the creation of local movies has proven to be in deficit. Viewers can look forward to exciting African titles in various genres including action, thriller and drama.

“We are working alongside local producers in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and continuously grooming and mentoring the teams to produce world class content that resonates with the cultural nuances of the market thus making the content not only exciting but relatable to the viewer. This channel is something our audiences can truly be proud of and call their own,” said Kambogi.

