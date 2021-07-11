MCTU Threatens Country-Wide Demos Over Chakwera’s Oppressive Labour Laws

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza, Contributor

An emergency general council meeting held on Saturday in Blantyre by the Malawi congress of trade union (MCTU), has resolved to stage a countrywide demonstrations against the just passed labour relations amendment bill.

Speaking in an exclusive interview after the closed door meeting, secretary general for the mother union, Madalitso Njolomole, said the organization has resolved that mass demonstrations would press the authorities to suspend or not assent to the controversial bill.

Among others, Njolomole disclosed that the union would ask its legal counsel to seek for a stay away order from the court of law that the union was not in support of the bill.

“Even though the bill was passed in parliament, but we are of the view that the head of state cannot assent to the bills as it infringes on the workers’ rights,” said Njolomole

He further said the demonstrations, which are slated for Thursday, July 15, will petition the president against assenting to the bill, which he said, workers were not fully and widely consulted on.

“We are therefore, asking all workers to boycott work and join the national demonstrations to show that we are still mourning our fellow workers rights. Demonstrators are also asked to put on red attire on the day,” said Njolomole.

While paring always reports of political affiliation for the activity, Njolomole said his union was suspicious with how government acted on the particular bill, saying was not done in good faith, hence, opting for reversal.