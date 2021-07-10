MULTI CHOICE’S WOMEN OF MALAWI: Meet Ulemu Hannah Kanyongolo

Women of Malawi is a MultiChoice Malawi initiative which has been introduced with the aim of highlighting and celebrating the contribution that women in Malawi have made, in the development of the country and discussing the problems that women face. As a part of the Women of Malawi series we asked questions to Ulemu Hannah Kanyongolo, a 24 year old lawyer, researcher and feminist activist who is passionate about gender equality and human rights, in order to gain her perspective on her experience as a young woman in Malawi.

What was it like growing up as a female in Malawi? What were some of the challenges (if any)?

“I suppose growing up female in Malawi was similar to growing up elsewhere in the sense that women are generally looked down upon in society. Growing up, people underestimate your abilities as a girl. I grew up in both England and Malawi and in both places, society made being female feel like a hurdle. However, I have always been sure of myself and very assertive. I’ve never let gender roles define me, and growing up, my parents never treated my brother and I differently.”

What has your career path been like as a Malawian woman?

“I’ve recently graduated so my law career has just begun. I do see how female lawyers are viewed though, because my profession is male-dominated. Women are thought of as “too soft”, and their achievements are often minimized in comparison to male counterparts. On the other hand, I’ve been in the field of activism for over 4 years and as a female activist, it’s hard to get a seat at the table. Particularly as a young person. Young women are often tokenized and our voices sidelined. It’s been a struggle but I believe I must remain resilient in order to make a change and to create positive impact both through being a lawyer and an activist.”

Being Malawian, what are the factors that contributed to your successes and milestones?

“One of the main factors has been the sense of community that many Malawians have. I am grateful for both family and friends that have encouraged me in different ways, some without even knowing how much their support means to me. Additionally, many colleagues also have a sense of community. I’m grateful for those I’ve been able to call on at any given moment for advise, or to share an article, a contact, a case and especially the Malawian feminist sisterhood which constantly provides moral support and inspiration even on the days when you feel defeated. These are all seemingly small things which have contributed to my successes.”

What is makes you proud to be a woman and specifically a Malawian woman and why?

What makes me proud to be a woman is women’s ability to contribute so much to the world. Not only in the work force, but in the various roles women play. I’m proud to be a Malawian woman in particular because of the sense of sisterhood that Malawian women have. Malawian women are also leaders in their communities and don’t get enough credit for it. We are able to mobilize and organize like no other!”

What are your top 3 strengths as a woman?

“I don’t think that I have any particular strengths by virtue of being a woman. But I do admire women’s ability to balance work and home life. That is certainly a strength.”

Do you have women in your family/society who have played a major role in bringing out the woman you are today and what was their contribution?

“My mother and grandmothers, as well as my mentors, have played a significant role in the woman I am today. Growing up, I saw my mother juggle motherhood and her career, and I saw how she was excelling in both. She always inspired me, and still does. My grandmothers have made me the woman I am today by always supporting me. I’ve always felt their love, even when I was far away. I am forever motivated to make them proud and to leave behind a legacy that will be pleasing to them. My mentors have also played a huge role. The importance of mentorship cannot be overstated. It is so vital, especially for young women, to have mentors to help you navigate your professional life, and also to share your wins with.”

Who has inspired you to be the woman you are today, and why?

I’ve been inspired by the gains that I’ve witnessed. When I see more women’s representation in decision making for example, it motivates me. When I see young girls striving for more and reaching for the stars that motivates me. It’s a reminder to keep on going because at the end of it, it’ll be worth it. Even if I can only change the life of one person, I’ll be happy. Real impact is what inspires me.”

As a career woman you have so many responsibilities, how do you balance your home and your office/business life?

“I must say, I’m somewhat lucky because I’m starting out my career in a time in which I do not have to juggle home and work. I do not have a family of my own so I’m currently able to put my all into work. However, I admire women who are able to do so because it is by no means an easy feat. They’re the real MVPs.”

What is your typical day like? (What time do you wake up, what do you do when you first wake up, etc.)

“I’m not really one to follow a strict routine. I prefer to let the day flow to a large extent. I start the day by jumping out of bed, most likely having missed my alarm, get ready for work and create a to-do list for the day. I like to plan my day by creating lists and targets for the day. Once that’s done, I’m off to work. At the end of the day, I do some self-reflection and if I have energy left.”

Do you think women are empowered in Malawi and in your field of work?

“There’s a lot of work that’s left to do as far as women’s empowerment is concerned. Women are still lagging behind in leadership, access to resources, and so many other areas. However, there are many strides being made towards equality and empowerment.”

What do you look forward to achieving as a woman of this nation?

“I look forward to playing a pivotal role in social justice in Malawi. Be it through the legal profession, research or activism, I want to have made significant contributions to human rights discourse.”

What advice would you give to young girls and women?

“The advice I would give to young girls and women is not to limit themselves, and also to challenge oppression and discrimination. Resistance doesn’t always mean going into the streets with placards. It begins in our homes and communities, in our day to day lives. I believe everyone has a role to play in society and once we realize what our role is, we must strive to execute it in a way that positively impacts our community and the nation at large.”