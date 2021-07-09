Poor Flames Disappoint Again !

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames on Friday afternoon gave away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Zimbabwe in their 2021 Cosafa Cup opening match.

Khuda Myaba scored his first international goal to put the Flames one up in the 26th minute.

The Flames kept on pilling pressure on Zimbabwe but could not find the second goal going into the break.

The Meck Mwase side doubled their lead five minutes into the second half through Schumacher Kuwali.

Zimbabwe pulled one back in the 61st minute through Blessings Sarupinda who capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Patrick Musaka’s brought Zimbabwe level with 11 minutes to play.

Flames Coach Meck Mwase attributed the team’s failure to hold on to their lead to lack of concentration.

“We started on a positive note. We wanted to score early goals which we did but unfortunately after the two goals we thought that the game was over and started relaxing making alot of mistakes hence conceding two goals”, said Mwase.

Malawi will on Sunday face Mozambique before meeting Namibia on Tuesday next week. Their last game is against Senegal on Wednesday.