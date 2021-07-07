ECAM Supports Proposed Labour Amendment Bill…Wants an employer not pay a worker on strike”

KHAKI: For the sake of progress, we urge Government to proceed tabling the Bill in Parliament

Employers Association of Malawi (Ecam) has fully supported to the proposed labour amendment bill that wants an employer not pay a worker on strike.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the association indicates it fully supports the defining and gazetting of essential services and the abolition of tenancy labour.

Ecam Executive Director George Khaki, however expresses reservations on the removal of panellists at the Industrial Relations Court (IRC).

“Our position was already made known to the government that the use of panellists at the IRC is not the only reason that there are inordinate delays in disposing cases at the court,” reads the statement.

It then calls for further consultations between stakeholders to iron out differences on labor laws in Malawi.

” Consultations between Government, Employers and Workers must be an on-going process and must form the basis for further negotiations. There are a number of changes that have been proposed by Government. The changes that ECAM fully support include the removal of the right of an employer to pay a worker on strike, defining and gazetting of essential services and the abolition of tenancy labour,”he said.

Khaki also said It should be noted that ECAM expresses serious reservations on the removal of panelists at the IRC saying their position was already made known to Government.

” The use of panelists at the IRC is not the only reason that there are inordinate delays in disposing cases at

the IRC. ECAM is of the view that there are other various options that could have been considered and implemented such as recruitment of full-time panelists, utilization of panelists on secondment amongst other options as other jurisdictions have adopted,”he said.

Khaki said for the sake of progress, ECAM urges Government to proceed tabling the Bill in Parliament, minus the aspect of IRC panelists, without further delay.

” It is our hope that since meetings of the Tripartite Labour Advisory Council (TLAC) to discuss the topical changes and other issues are convened regularly, the issue of engagement procedures and IRC panelists will be tabled as key Agenda items at an appropriate

time, “he said.

Meanwhile, Khaki said, ECAM which is the only recognized employers’ body in Malawi under the Labour Relations Act (1996), will closely monitor the progress and continue to lobby and advocate the for best interests of employers’ in Malawi in particular and for the

development of the country in general.